27 November 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Oil prices increased on major global commodity exchanges.

Brent crude futures on London's ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose by $0.64 to $97.21 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Light crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) gained $2.46, reaching $86.14 per barrel.

Prices slipped in previous weeks on relief that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action on Iran after the midterm elections. However, Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the Hormuz strait, disrupting oil exports, while Yemeni Houthis have struck Saudi infrastructure.

Earlier, Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck the facility on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker and wounding several others, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The strike was the Houthis' latest blow against key Saudi facilities, a day after the group claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom's largest refinery and a major crude export hub, and the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan, amid escalating hostilities between the two sides.

Oil traders are facing two competing forces. Geopolitical disruption could quickly tighten physical supply again, but recovering exports and weaker consumption are already pushing the global market back toward surplus.

While geopolitical risk is supporting prices, the underlying global supply balance has been moving in the opposite direction. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects supply to exceed demand by around 1.7 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter, reversing its earlier expectations of a deficit.