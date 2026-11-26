26 November 2026 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia is "completing preparations for a new massive strike," as Moscow continues "to target substations, overhead power lines, and the entire power grid."

"According to intelligence, energy facilities and logistics infrastructure, as well as essential services facilities in cities and communities, will once again be the targets," Zelensky wrote on X.

He identified interceptors for Patriots and NASAMS air defense systems as top priority, adding that he expects a report from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on talks with its partners regarding air defense supplies.

Zelensky also revealed that Ukraine is prepraring new sanctions against Russian companies and individuals involved in ballistic missile production. " We will synchronize our steps with our partners," he added.