25 November 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has unveiled Turkiye’s new roadmap in satellite technologies, alongside major budget allocations and infrastructure milestones, during a presentation to the Parliamentary Plan and Budget Committee. Addressing lawmakers on his ministry's budget, Uraloğlu shared details on domestic communications satellite initiatives as well as joint space projects being carried out with Qatar and the Turkic states.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to increase the domestic production rate in Turkiye’s communications infrastructure, Uraloğlu announced ambitious targets for the country's next major satellite. "We will manufacture TÜRKSAT 7A, which will meet our critical and military communications needs, with an 80 percent domestic production rate and put it into service in 2031," he said.

Drawing attention to international cooperation in satellite technologies, the minister also confirmed progress on bilateral and regional partnerships spanning different orbital systems. "We have signed the contract for Türksat-Birunî, our joint satellite with Qatar; our satellite will enter service in 2030," Uraloğlu stated, adding that regional collaboration is also expanding. "We are also developing a joint LEO-MEO satellite project with the Turkic states."

Reviewing broader economic data, Uraloğlu reported that the government has invested $355 billion at current prices into transport and communications infrastructure since 2003. According to the minister, these investments have generated a $2 trillion production impact and supported an average of 1.2 million jobs annually. Emphasizing the role of alternative financing, Uraloğlu noted that 77 projects implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model cost $51.8 billion, yielding a cost advantage of approximately $40 billion.

Looking ahead to the upcoming fiscal period, Uraloğlu noted that the ministry's 2027 investment proposal has increased by 37.6 percent to reach 774.4 billion Turkish liras. Of this total allocation, 52 percent will be dedicated to railways and 37 percent to highways.

Uraloğlu further explained that the transfer of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects back to public ownership is projected to generate approximately 132.6 billion liras in annual revenue based on 2027 prices. "This amount corresponds to roughly 50 percent of our highway investment budget," he assessed. "In this way, we will have implemented a strong and sustainable model in which the sector can finance its new investments through its own revenues."

Finally, the minister announced a major overhaul of the country's vehicle inspection framework, stating that a next-generation vehicle inspection system will enter service in August 2027. "No credit card commissions will be charged; we will provide more reliable inspections and shorter waiting times through artificial intelligence-supported systems," Uraloğlu said.