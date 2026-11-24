24 November 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A book exhibition and presentation featuring publications dedicated to Azerbaijan’s history, culture and literature has been held at Shahrisabz State Pedagogical University in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya Region.

The event was organised as part of the “Azerbaijani Culture: Week of Literature and Art” programme and featured books published through projects initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Centre, operating under Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The exhibition presented publications exploring Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich cultural heritage and literary traditions, as well as the lives and works of the country’s prominent thinkers and intellectuals.

The initiative aims to promote Azerbaijani publications in Uzbekistan and encourage greater interest among university students in Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

It is also expected to contribute to expanding academic and cultural cooperation between higher education institutions in the two countries and further strengthening the longstanding friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for Uzbek students and academics to discover Azerbaijan’s literary achievements, historical legacy and cultural contributions.