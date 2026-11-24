24 November 2026 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan is preparing to send its first astronaut into space as part of China's upcoming Shenzhou-24 mission, marking a historic milestone in the country's space exploration programme.

According to the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, the Pakistani astronaut will participate in the mission as a payload specialist, becoming the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong Space Station.

The mission will provide Pakistan with valuable experience in human spaceflight, scientific research and astronaut training, while strengthening its cooperation with China in space exploration.

The mission emblem also features jasmine, Pakistan's national flower, symbolizing the country's participation in the historic spaceflight.

The planned mission represents a significant step in Pakistan's space programme and the expansion of Pakistani-Chinese cooperation in science and advanced technologies.

It also marks a milestone in the internationalization of China's Tiangong Space Station, opening a new chapter in Beijing's cooperation with foreign partners in crewed space missions.