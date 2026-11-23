Bayramov welcomes absence of territorial claims in Armenia's draft constitution
Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that a peace agreement with Armenia can be signed once Yerevan removes territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its Constitution.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.
"An important development took place in Armenia today. The country's prime minister presented the text of the Constitution to the public. What is particularly relevant for Azerbaijan is that we observe no such claims in the new draft Constitution. This is a positive development and a step forward," Bayramov said.
He added that the signing of a peace agreement would become possible once the issue is fully resolved.
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