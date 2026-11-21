21 November 2026 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A concert entitled "The Heritage of Art – The Voice of the Future", dedicated to the memory of prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, was held at the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts as part of the 3rd Fidan Gadjieva International Opera Festival.

The event brought together renowned performers, music educators and young musicians from the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts and the Fidan Gadjieva Vocal Music School.

The concert featured the festival's founder and artistic director, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Gadjieva, as well as Konul Huseynova, director of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts and a professor at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Music Academy. Young performers also took to the stage, showcasing their talents across various musical genres.

The programme featured works from both the classical and Azerbaijani musical traditions. The audience heard compositions by Georges Bizet, Ernesto De Curtis, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Antonio Caldara, Jahangir Jahangirov, Hasan Rzayev, Arif Alizadeh, Sarvar Farajov, Javanshir Allahverdiyev, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Franz Schubert, Fikret Amirov, Vasily Kasenko, Antonín Dvořák and Suleyman Hajibeyov.

Works by Gara Garayev held a special place in the programme, reflecting the central theme of the evening. His musical legacy was presented by young pianists, vocalists, violinists and performers on traditional Azerbaijani instruments, including the tar, kamancha and kanun. The programme also featured the school's chamber orchestra and combined choir.

Alongside solo performances, the audience enjoyed ensemble pieces, dance compositions and choral performances. Students from the school's vocal, instrumental and choreography departments took part in the concert. Festival certificates were presented to the participants.

The organisers emphasised the importance of preserving Gara Garayev's creative legacy and passing it on to future generations. The concert served not only as a tribute to the great composer but also as an opportunity to showcase the talent of young musicians carrying forward the traditions of Azerbaijan's musical school.

The 3rd Fidan Gadjieva International Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's history, a classical arts festival of this scale is being held over three months, from September 7 to December 7. Its closing event will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The festival programme includes around 30 musical and cultural events taking place in Baku, other regions of Azerbaijan and at international venues across Europe.