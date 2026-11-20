20 November 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has ranked first among the largest companies in Central Eurasia, recording revenue of $50.8 billion in 2025, according to the CEBA Top 500 index.

The ranking covers 500 major companies across nine countries in the region, with their combined revenue initially estimated at approximately $400 billion.

Azerbaijan secured three positions among the ten largest companies, with combined revenues of $65.1 billion.

Kazakhstan had the highest number of companies in the top ten, with five enterprises generating a combined $60.9 billion. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan were represented by one company each, with revenues of $10.8 billion and $8 billion, respectively.

The ten largest companies collectively generated approximately $144.8 billion, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue of all 500 companies included in the index.

Oil and gas companies dominate regional ranking

The energy sector maintained a dominant position in the ranking, with eight of the ten largest companies operating in the oil and gas industry.

SOCAR's reported revenue was more than twice that of Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil, which ranked second with $20 billion, and significantly exceeded the $18 billion recorded by KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company.

Azerbaijan's other representatives in the top ten were the operating companies of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli oilfield development and the Shah Deniz gas project, with revenues of $8.3 billion and $6 billion, respectively.

Outside the energy sector, Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine ranked fourth with $10.8 billion, while Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank occupied tenth place with $6 billion.