19 November 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova during her working visit to Turkmenistan.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the meeting highlighted the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan across various areas.

The two speakers recalled their previous meetings and expressed satisfaction at having the opportunity to meet again. They noted that regular contacts on the sidelines of international forums and events reflect the high level of relations between the two countries.

Sahiba Gafarova congratulated her counterpart on the successful organization of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly event. She emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are rooted in their shared religion, history and culture.

Gafarova stressed that the parliaments of both countries also continue to support the political course set by their respective heads of state and advance bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups and expanding engagement through other formats.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to further develop interparliamentary ties and cooperation within international organizations.