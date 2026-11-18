18 November 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

EU institutions have reached an agreement on simplifying and accelerating permit procedures for renewable energy projects, electricity grids and energy storage facilities.

According to the European Council, negotiations with the European Parliament have resulted in an agreement on the relevant regulation aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy.

The new regulation simplifies the approval and grid connection procedures for renewable energy projects, energy storage facilities and charging stations for electric vehicles, and reduces the time required to obtain permits for new electric power and natural gas projects.

It was noted that member states will be able to classify renewable energy and electricity grid projects as being of overriding public interest, thereby granting them priority. To prevent administrative delays, member states may also introduce the principle of tacit approval, under which the failure of competent authorities to respond at intermediate stages of the permitting process may be considered consent.

Proposed by the European Commission in December 2025, the regulation is one of the key components of the European Grids Package, which aims to modernise and expand Europe's energy infrastructure.

The implementation of electricity transmission grid projects in EU countries currently takes approximately 10 years, half of which is spent on obtaining permits. The new regulation aims to significantly shorten this timeframe.

The legislation will enter into force after receiving formal approval from the European Parliament and EU member states.

Image: Annegret Hilse / Reuters