18 November 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Austria have held another round of political consultations in Baku, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and discussing regional developments, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the consultations took place on November 18 between the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Austrian delegation was led by Hanna Liko, Director General at the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Austria relations and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.

Both delegations emphasized the importance of reciprocal official visits, regular diplomatic contacts and meetings on the sidelines of international events to strengthen political dialogue.

The discussions also covered priority areas for expanding economic cooperation, alongside opportunities to deepen bilateral engagement in culture, science, education and tourism.

The Azerbaijani side briefed the Austrian delegation on the current regional situation, developments in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, and ongoing large-scale reconstruction, restoration and demining activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The parties also exchanged views on international issues and discussed opportunities for cooperation within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

Other matters of mutual interest were addressed during the consultations.