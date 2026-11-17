Türkiye reviews railway construction progress along Armenian border
Turkish officials have inspected ongoing railway construction work near the border with Armenia in the Akyaka district of Kars province, as efforts continue to restore transport connectivity in the region.
According to Turkish news outlet Habertürk, Akyaka District Governor İsmail Demirtaş and Kars Provincial General Assembly Chairman Fuat Arslan visited the border area to assess progress on the railway project.
During the inspection, Demirtaş received a briefing from a representative of the contracting company on the project's current status, ongoing construction activities and progress achieved so far.
The officials also examined the work being carried out on-site and held discussions with those responsible for implementing the project.
The potential reopening of the Akyaka Border Crossing Point, also known as the East Gate, and the railway connection, both of which have remained inactive for many years, has attracted considerable attention among local residents.
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