16 November 2026 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed on Monday the Estonian government's claims that Russian military intelligence ordered a sabotage attack against an Estonian drone company.

He said the accusations are "completely unfounded" and that Estonia has provided no evidence.

Peskov also commented on the European Union's request to be included in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, stating that Moscow wants to "understand from the Europeans themselves the extent to which their position can help the peace process."

He refused to comment on allegations that Ukraine has been offered NATO membership in exchange for withdrawal from Donbass, stating that it is "inappropriate" to reveal details of the negotiating process.