Disinformation campaign targets Soyudlu village in Azerbaijan's Gadabay district

15 November 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A YouTube channel reportedly operating from France and specialising in the systematic dissemination of disinformation targeting Azerbaijan has circulated entirely unfounded claims that Soyudlu village in the Gadabay district, along with neighbouring settlements, will be evacuated to facilitate gold mining operations. The allegations represent another attempt to manipulate public opinion.

An official complaint has been submitted to the relevant platform, and we are confident that the company will promptly review it and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the disinformation across its platforms.

The Council noted that the channel had previously engaged in the systematic dissemination of disinformation and manipulative content targeting Azerbaijan.

In connection with the incident, an official appeal has been submitted to Meta. The Council expressed confidence that the company would promptly review the complaint and take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disinformation across its platforms.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan has urged the public not to be influenced by rumours and unverified reports. It also called on media organisations and social media users to verify information against official statements issued by the relevant authorities and refrain from sharing unconfirmed allegations.