Azerbaijan's foreign policy takes centre stage at Japanese university [PHOTOS]

14 November 2026 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani businessman Alibey Mammadov, who resides in Japan, has delivered a special lecture on Azerbaijan's political development, foreign policy and international relations to law students at Seijo University, one of Japan's prominent higher education institutions.

During the lecture, participants discussed Azerbaijan's position in the international relations system, its growing strategic importance in regional and global affairs, and its cooperation with various global powers.

The discussion covered Azerbaijan's relations with Türkiye, Israel, Iran, Russia, China and the United States, as well as its balanced foreign policy amid complex geopolitical circumstances, energy diplomacy and efforts to safeguard national interests.

Particular attention was also paid to Azerbaijan-Japan relations, including the development of diplomatic ties, mutual trust, friendly relations and prospects for future cooperation.

Mammadov also presented students with a copy of his book, offering additional insights into Azerbaijan's history, political position and role on the international stage.

One of the main objectives of the lecture was to raise awareness of Azerbaijan among young people in Japan and strengthen mutual understanding and friendly relations between future generations of the two countries.

Education, science, culture and youth exchanges remain important areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. Initiatives of this kind contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and expanding opportunities for future bilateral cooperation.

It is worth noting that Mammadov, who studied political science at Hokkaido University, serves as Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Cooperation Association.

In 2018, he published a book in Japanese titled "Why Azerbaijan Is Interesting Now". His second book, "The Strategy Called Azerbaijan", was published this year.