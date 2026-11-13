Azerbaijan Premier League announces schedule for 13th round

13 November 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan Premier League has announced the fixture schedule for the 13th round of the 2025/2026 season, with matches set to take place over three days, from November 27 to 29.

According to the official website of the Professional Football League (PFL), six matches will be played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with several intriguing encounters expected to attract the attention of football fans.

The round will get underway on Friday, November 27, when Imishli face Shafa at the Yevlakh City Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:30. Later in the evening, Neftchi will host Zira at Palms Sports Arena, with the match starting at 19:00.

Two fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, November 28. Turan Tovuz will take on Kapaz at the Tovuz City Stadium at 16:30, while Sabah will meet Araz-Nakhchivan at Sabah Arena at 19:00.

The final two matches of the round will be played on Sunday, November 29. Shamakhi are scheduled to welcome Gabala at the Shamakhi City Stadium at 14:30. The round will conclude with Qarabag taking on Sumgayit at Azersun Arena, with kick-off set for 17:00.

With six matches spread across three days, the 13th round promises another busy weekend of domestic football as Azerbaijan's top-flight clubs continue their league campaigns.