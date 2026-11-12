Baku, Dushanbe exchange experience in military drone operations
Military representatives from Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have held a meeting to exchange experience in the development of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units, military drones and the training of drone operators.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence announced the meeting.
The event was organised under the 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the defence ministries of the two countries.
During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side presented the capabilities and future development prospects of the Azerbaijani Army's UAV operations. The presentations also highlighted achievements in this field during the 44-day War and subsequent military operations.
The two sides exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation to further develop the sector and addressed questions of mutual interest.
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