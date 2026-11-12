Azerbaijan Youth Library presents AI-Generated feature for Constitution Day

12 November 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has presented an artificial intelligence-generated educational feature titled “The Foundation of Statehood and the Chronicle of Victory” to mark November 12 – Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the library, the presentation was developed to highlight the historical significance of the Constitution, its role in Azerbaijan's statehood and its importance in protecting human rights for a wider audience.

The material provides an overview of the history of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev's historic contributions to the process, the establishment of the legal foundations of independent Azerbaijani statehood, and the Constitution's role in the country's political, legal and social development.

It also examines historical facts relating to the absence of a Constitution during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918–1920) and the adoption of Soviet-era constitutions, which were shaped by the ideological principles of the Soviet Union.

Prepared by library staff, the presentation provides detailed coverage of the adoption of the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, the establishment of a commission chaired by National Leader Heydar Aliyev to draft the Constitution, and the targeted efforts undertaken throughout the process.

The material also explores subsequent improvements to the Constitution in response to changing needs, as well as amendments and additions introduced through various nationwide referendums.

According to the presentation, these changes contributed to improving public administration, socio-economic development, the judicial and municipal systems, and strengthening the protection of human rights.

In addition, the feature highlights significant historical developments related to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and state sovereignty.

It also includes information about the announcement of rulings in three cases considered by the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan in the city of Shusha.

The presentation, titled “The Foundation of Statehood and the Chronicle of Victory,” is available on the library's official website.