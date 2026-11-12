Ashgabat hosts concert marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A grand concert featuring prominent Azerbaijani and Turkmen artists was held at the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theatre in Ashgabat to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day.

According to Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismet Gozalov addressed the ceremony, emphasizing that Victory Day represents the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as a celebration of the Azerbaijani people's national determination, unity and heroism.

He also highlighted the State Flag as a symbol of Azerbaijan's independence, national identity and sovereignty.

The ambassador noted that, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the country secured a historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. He described the victory as a triumph of national unity, unwavering determination and justice.

Gozalov stated that the territories previously under occupation were liberated as a result of the war, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was restored, and the implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions was ensured.

He further stressed that the Azerbaijani tricolour, now flying across all sovereign territories of the country, symbolizes the nation's independence, identity and historic victory in the Patriotic War.

Addressing bilateral relations, the ambassador said that the shared history, culture, language and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples form a strong foundation for relations between the two countries.

He also noted that reciprocal visits at the highest and senior levels, expanding political dialogue, and growing economic and humanitarian cooperation in recent years have elevated Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations to a qualitatively new stage.

Speaking about cultural ties, Gozalov highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan in 2025 and Azerbaijan Culture Days scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan in June 2026, describing them as valuable contributions to mutual cultural exchange.

Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Culture Nursehet Shirimov also addressed the gathering, congratulating the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day and State Flag Day. He expressed his sincere views on the development of brotherly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The concert programme showcased the rich musical heritage of both nations, featuring folk songs, compositions by renowned composers, classical music and instrumental performances by Azerbaijani and Turkmen People's Artists, Honoured Artists and prominent musicians.

The programme included works by some of Azerbaijan's most celebrated composers, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev and Fikret Amirov, alongside traditional Azerbaijani folk songs.

Azerbaijan's Honoured Artist Ilaha Afandiyeva and Honoured Teacher Zulfiya Sadigova performed together with Turkmen musicians.

The musical performances were accompanied by an orchestra conducted by Rovshan Nepesov, an Honoured Art Worker of Turkmenistan.

One of the highlights of the evening was the premiere of the musical composition Baku Tango.

The event brought together heads and staff members of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as Turkish Armed Forces Land Forces Commander General Metin Tokel, who was visiting Ashgabat.

Media representatives, members of the public and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Turkmenistan also attended the celebration.