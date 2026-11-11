US house rejects resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
The US House of Representatives has rejected a resolution seeking to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by a vote of 211 to 204.
The resolution was defeated in the Republican-controlled chamber, CNN reported.
The measure was introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who accused Hegseth of violating the laws of war during US military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean.
Massie was the only Republican to support the impeachment initiative.
Hegseth dismissed the effort to remove him from office as a "farce" and political theatre. He maintained that all Pentagon military operations had been conducted lawfully.
He also compared the impeachment initiative to the two impeachment attempts against Donald Trump during his first presidency.
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