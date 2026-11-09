First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from Hajigabul district [PHOTO/VIDEO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post featuring footage from Hajigabul district on her official Instagram account.
The post reads: "Hajigabul district, on the road to Baku. Natural Triumphal Arch. 9.11.26❤️."
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