First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from Hajigabul district [PHOTO/VIDEO]

9 November 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "Hajigabul district, on the road to Baku. Natural Triumphal Arch. 9.11.26❤️."

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post featuring footage from Hajigabul district on her official Instagram account.

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