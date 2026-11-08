Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth anniversary of Victory Day
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.
The Turkish President published his congratulatory message on his social media account on Sunday.
"I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, which marks the liberation of Garabagh from 30 years of occupation. I respectfully pay tribute to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland and express my gratitude to the veterans," the Turkish leader wrote in his post.
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