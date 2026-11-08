Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]

8 November 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 8, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, were welcomed at the airport by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.