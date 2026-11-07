President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of metal products manufacturing enterprise at Aghdam Industrial Park [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a metal products manufacturing facility operated by ASMC Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

Shirin Jamalli, founder of Almet Holding Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), briefed the head of state on the facility's operations.

ASMC LLC, whose main founder is Almet Holding OJSC, was registered as a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. The project, with a total value of 24.9 million manats, is being implemented in two phases.

Alongside private investment, the financing of the first phase, valued at 8.8 million manats, includes nearly 4.7 million manats in bank loans subsidized by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF), operating under the Ministry of Economy. Investments in the second phase are projected at 16.1 million manats. As a resident of the Industrial Park, the enterprise has benefited from exemptions worth 470,000 manats on value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties.

Located on an area of approximately 1.7 hectares, the plant will manufacture steel mesh, barbed wire, drawn wire, annealed wire, galvanized wire, and nails. During the first phase, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 4,920 tons of steel mesh, 3,480 tons of drawn wire, 3,180 tons of nails, 1,800 tons of annealed wire, 12,000 tons of wire, and 1,080 tons of cold-deformed rebar. The second phase envisages annual production capacities of 10,000 tons of galvanized wire and 8,240 tons of high-carbon drawn wire.

Steel mesh, wire, and nails manufactured by the enterprise are widely used in construction and restoration projects in the liberated territories. Their production directly in the region will ensure local supplies for construction projects and reduce transportation costs.

The facility is equipped with machinery from leading companies in Italy, Germany, Türkiye, and China. Its products are intended for both the domestic market and export.

The enterprise currently employs 26 people. Once it reaches full production capacity, the number of permanent jobs is expected to increase to 100.

Under the leadership of the head of state, large-scale efforts are underway to reintegrate the liberated territories into the country's economic system. Industrial park infrastructure, tax and customs exemptions, as well as concessional financing and guarantee mechanisms provided by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, are helping stimulate private sector investment in the region.