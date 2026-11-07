President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Emergency Medical Care Department at Garabagh University Clinic [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Emergency Department of Garabagh University Clinic on November 7.

Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov and General Director of the University Clinic Samir Babayev briefed the head of state on the facilities created at the clinic.

In accordance with approved architectural and planning designs, the existing engineering and communication systems were fully reconstructed, enabling the department to operate in accordance with modern standards.

Functional zones meeting high medical standards have been established in the emergency department to ensure the efficient reception, examination and treatment of patients. The facility features resuscitation and pediatric units, patient wards, medicine storage areas, and service rooms for supporting daily operations and medical care. Equipping the department with state-of-the-art medical equipment and advanced engineering infrastructure enhances its functional capabilities and operational efficiency. Ambulances equipped for resuscitation and intensive care are also available to transfer patients to other specialized institutions when medically indicated.

The clinic currently has 70 inpatient beds, including five intensive care beds. Additionally, 19 beds and five operating rooms are provided in the Emergency Department. Thus, the facility can accommodate 70 inpatients and 19 emergency patients simultaneously.

Under the development plan for 2027, between 230 and 250 staff members are expected to be employed at the medical institution.

The core mission of the University Clinic is not only to provide medical services but also to develop into a leading medical center integrating modern medical education, clinical practice and scientific research.