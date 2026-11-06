Protesters break into Microsoft's Dutch data center

6 November 2026 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Hundreds of protesters entered Microsoft's data center on the outskirts of the Netherlands' capital city of Amsterdam on Friday, according to local media outlets.

"We are opposed to this whole AI infrastructure that's taking over our cities, our resources, and destroying the planet," one of the activists from the climate and social justice activist group Geef Tegengas told reporters.

Meanwhile, the local police department initially attempted to subdue the demonstrators before reportedly letting them go. Dutch news outlet Algemeen Dagblad (AD) also reported that some of the protesters blamed the tech giant for being "complicit" in Israel's actions in Gaza, and accused Microsoft of storing numerous phone calls from Palestinians in Dutch data centers to use them for military operations.