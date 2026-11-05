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Thursday, November 5, 2026

EIA reports increase in U.S. crude oil production

5 November 2026 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
EIA reports increase in U.S. crude oil production
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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U.S. crude oil production increased by 11,000 barrels per day last week, reaching an average of ...

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