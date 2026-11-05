Farid Gayibov attends 19th Council of Europe Sports Ministers conference [PHOTOS]

5 November 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has addressed the 19th Conference of Council of Europe Ministers responsible for Sport, held in the Principality of Monaco.

Discussions at the meeting focused on the theme of “Safe and Healthy Sport for Children and Young People”.

Participants addressed key issues including ensuring the safety of children and young people in sports, creating healthy and inclusive sporting environments, and expanding international cooperation and the exchange of best practices in the field.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Prince Albert II of Monaco, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, and International Paralympic Committee Vice-President Leila Marques Mota.

On the sidelines of his visit to Monaco, Minister Farid Gayibov also held a meeting with Olivier Niggli, Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The discussions focused on prospects for strengthening international cooperation in the fight against doping, as well as opportunities to enhance collaboration and coordination in the anti-doping field.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on further developing cooperation between the relevant organisations and advancing shared efforts to promote clean sport.