Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood celebrated at handicrafts exhibition in Bursa [PHOTOS]

4 November 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An exhibition of handmade crafts titled “From Khari Bulbul to Tulip: Bonds of Brotherhood” has opened in Bursa, Türkiye.

The exhibition is dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory in the Karabakh War and November 8 – Victory Day. Its main aim is to showcase the shared cultural heritage of the two brotherly nations, highlight women's creativity in traditional handicrafts and promote national artistic traditions, while further strengthening Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and solidarity through culture.

The exhibition was organized on the initiative of the Bursa-Azerbaijan Innovation and Solidarity Association (BAIDD), with the support of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, the Bursa City Council and the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF).

Artists Ramila Ozden and Amina Yilmaz made particularly significant creative and artistic contributions to the exhibition.

The displayed works reflect the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and Anatolia, featuring traditional national ornaments, intricate patterns and artistic elements that highlight the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between the two peoples.

The opening ceremony continued with an artistic programme.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 8, Victory Day.