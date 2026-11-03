Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU via TAP to remain stable this winter

3 November 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the European Union (EU) through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) are expected to remain almost unchanged during the upcoming heating season.

This is stated in the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Global Gas Security Review 2026.

According to the agency's analysts, opportunities to increase pipeline gas supplies remain limited, as existing routes are generally operating close to their designed capacity.

The report forecasts a slight decline in pipeline gas imports to Europe compared with the previous heating season. Norwegian gas supplies to other European countries are expected to fall by 1% year-on-year, or 1 billion cubic metres, due to a production shutdown at the Ormen Lange field. The disruption is expected to continue until the end of January 2027.

These losses are expected to be partially offset by increased pipeline deliveries from North Africa. In line with the trend observed during the first nine months of 2026, supplies from the region are projected to rise by 4%, or 0.5 billion cubic metres, year-on-year.

"Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to the European Union via TAP will remain almost unchanged, with transportation volumes expected to stay close to the pipeline's designed capacity," the report states.