Israel's former military chief Eisenkot considers minority government to oust Netanyahu

2 November 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar Party, is reportedly exploring the possibility of forming a minority government with indirect backing from Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties, in an effort to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing bloc.

According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, the proposal would involve securing the abstention of lawmakers from the United Arab List (Ra'am) and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) during a parliamentary confidence vote, rather than bringing the parties formally into a governing coalition.

The arrangement remains under consideration and faces significant political obstacles, including disagreements over military conscription and opposition from potential coalition partners.

Under the reported parliamentary calculations, Eisenkot's bloc would control 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 53 seats attributed to Netanyahu's bloc. Arab parties would collectively hold 19 seats.

The proposed arrangement envisages Eisenkot securing 49 votes in favour of a minority government against 46 opposing votes, provided that a sufficient number of lawmakers abstain.

According to the report, the remaining 25 lawmakers, including 11 members of the Joint List, would need to abstain during the initial confidence vote.

Such an outcome could allow Eisenkot to establish a minority administration without obtaining an absolute majority of 61 seats in the Knesset.

However, the plan faces resistance from Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, who has rejected the possibility of forming a government dependent on Arab or ultra-Orthodox parties, whether through formal coalition agreements or indirect parliamentary support.

Another major obstacle concerns military conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.

United Torah Judaism is seeking legislation that would provide broad exemptions from compulsory military service for men studying in religious seminaries.

Eisenkot's associates are reportedly examining whether the party might agree to support a minority government from outside the coalition until legislation addressing the conscription issue is adopted, potentially joining the administration at a later stage.