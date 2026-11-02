Russia's emergency alert app targeted in large-scale cyberattack
Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on Monday that its official mobile application, used to warn residents about Ukrainian drone attacks, had been targeted in a large-scale cyberattack that allowed hackers to distribute false information.
In a statement published on its official Telegram channel, the ministry said attackers had exploited a security vulnerability in the application to circulate misleading messages among users.
The ministry said specialized technical teams were working to eliminate the vulnerability and restore the application's normal and secure operation.
The application is used to provide emergency notifications to residents, including warnings about potential drone threats amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
The incident comes as cyberattacks continue to affect digital infrastructure and communication systems during the conflict, raising concerns about the reliability of emergency warning services.
The ministry did not identify those responsible for the attack or specify how many users had received misleading notifications.
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