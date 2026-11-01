Türkiye plans to increase number of provinces
Türkiye should increase the number of its provinces from 81 to 100 and the number of administrative districts from 922 to 1,000.
The initiative was put forward by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.
Commenting on the "100 Provinces, 1,000 Districts" project, Bahçeli said his party plans to submit a relevant draft bill to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.
"The final decision will be made by parliament," the politician stressed.
He emphasized that the proposed changes would simplify Türkiye’s system of public administration.
"The initiative to redraw our country's administrative map aims to advance progress within the framework of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ programme," Bahçeli added.
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