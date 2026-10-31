US-Iran mediated talks said to be going for 12 hours
Negotiators from Qatar have been holding ongoing discussions in Tehran for 12 hours, Axios reported on Friday, citing a source.
The source revealed that the Qataris have been speaking to the White House regularly throughout the entire day. "Talks are still ongoing in an effort to unlock a deal between the US and Iran," the source stated.
Washington and Tehran have been in a deadlock for a while, with the world waiting to see whether the matter will be resolved through diplomatic means, or whether the US and Israel will potentially launch new attacks soon.
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