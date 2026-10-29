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Thursday, October 29, 2026

US crude oil inventories fall by 1.9 million barrels as production rises

29 October 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)
US crude oil inventories fall by 1.9 million barrels as production rises
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 1.9 million barrels to 410.6 million barrels in the latest reporting week. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), market analysts had expected crude inventories to increase by ...

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