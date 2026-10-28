US warns Gulf states of possible strikes on Iran after November elections

28 October 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has warned several Gulf countries that it could launch short-term, intensive military operations against Iran after the congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Pentagon has evacuated American troops from military bases in the Middle East that could be at risk. At the same time, ammunition supplies for US forces in the region are being increased, while bomber and fighter aircraft are being prepared for potential strikes.

It was noted that US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to resume military operations. However, a large-scale attack targeting Iran’s infrastructure and nuclear facilities is reportedly among the options being considered for after the elections.

The report also states that ammunition stockpiles in the region are being replenished, while bombers and fighter jets are being prepared for potential strikes. Next month, an additional carrier strike group and a Marine Corps unit are expected to join the 20 warships already deployed in the Middle East.

On October 26, CNN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had tried to persuade US President Donald Trump to launch a joint military operation against Iran before Israel’s October 27 elections. According to the broadcaster, Trump rejected the proposal, but the two sides are considering the possibility of new strikes after the US midterm elections on November 3.

On October 23, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Tehran was prepared for a new phase of armed conflict with the United States.

Image: Eve Hartley / WSJ