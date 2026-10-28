Second day of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue underway in Baku

28 October 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku, with a series of panel discussions scheduled to address women's empowerment, youth engagement, interfaith dialogue and cultural heritage.

The day's programme includes sessions titled “Knowledge, Voice and Leadership: Empowering Women and Girls Across Cultures for a Shared Future,” “Youth Dialogue: Putting Impact at the Forefront,” “Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Shared Future,” and “Museums and Heritage Sites as Spaces for Intercultural Dialogue.”

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku on October 27–29 under the theme “Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Divided World.”

The forum is a major international event within the Baku Process, launched in 2008 at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

First held in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts and civil society representatives to promote intercultural dialogue and cooperation.