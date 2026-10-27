FIFA’s Arsène Wenger leads football development masterclass in Baku [PHOTOS]

27 October 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A football coaching masterclass featuring Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, was held in Baku on October 27.

The event was organized by FIFA with the support of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA). It brought together head coaches and assistant coaches from Azerbaijan Premier League clubs and national teams, as well as representatives of the national football association.

Drawing on his extensive experience, Wenger shared his insights into coaching, player development and the evolving demands of modern football.

At the beginning of the event, Elchin Mammadov, deputy secretary general of AFFA, welcomed the French football expert and presented him with an Azerbaijan national team jersey.

The seminar addressed topics proposed in advance by Premier League clubs. Discussions focused particularly on the development of young players, the transition from football academies to senior teams, and team management.

During the question-and-answer session, participants had the opportunity to discuss challenges they encounter in their coaching careers and exchange views directly with Wenger.

The masterclass provided an opportunity for Azerbaijani coaches to learn from the experience of one of football’s most renowned managers and explore approaches to improving player development and team performance.