Azerbaijan Cup: Araz-Nakhchivan thrash Shimal 6-0 as second qualifying round begins
The second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Football Cup has begun, with Araz-Nakhchivan recording a commanding 6-0 victory over Shimal.
Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Shimal at Shamakhi City Stadium.
In another match, Marafon secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Zagatala at Marafon Arena.
As a result, Araz-Nakhchivan and Marafon have advanced to the round of 16, where they will face each other.
Three more matches are scheduled for Tuesday. At 5 p.m., Kur-Araz will host Sumgayit at SOCAR Polymer Arena, while Gabala will take on Mingachevir at Gabala City Stadium.
At 6 p.m., Sabail will face Zira at Bank Respublika Arena.
The remaining matches of the second qualifying round will be played on October 28 and 29.
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