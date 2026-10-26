Saudi Arabia: Mecca pact pivotal for regional stability

26 October 2026 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry issued on Monday an official statement on the Mecca Defense Alliance's upcoming meeting with Iranian representatives in Tehran, hailing the pact as pivotal to the region's stability and security.

In its official statement, the Foreign Ministry noted the alliance's dedication to de-escalating Iran's conflict with the United States and Israel through diplomacy and dialogue.

Saudi Arabia also praised Pakistan and Qatar for their mediator roles in that matter. The ministry urged all the sides involved in the conflict to return to negotiations and agree on conditions to restore peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia is represented at the summit by its Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.