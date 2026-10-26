Azerbaijan wins ten medals at U-15 European Boxing Championships [PHOTOS]

26 October 2026 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national team has won ten medals at the U-15 European Boxing Championships in Trabzon, Turkiye.

Teymur Tanrıverdiyev (90kg) was crowned European champion. He defeated Romania's Richard Ovidiu 5–0 in the final, with the judges scoring the bout 30–27, 29–28, 30–27, 30–27 and 30–27.

Sanan Nasibli (52kg), Yusif Ali (57kg) and Sarkhan Hakhverdiyev (70kg) won silver medals.

Meanwhile, Nuray Gafarova (50kg), Alakbar Mammadli (44kg), Gulay Ojakova (57kg), Sadiq Khalilov (54kg), Sunay Azimov (60kg) and Rafael Abbasov (66kg) claimed bronze medals.

Azerbaijan finished the championships with one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Boxing is one of the oldest combat sports in human history. The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to ancient Egypt around 3000 BC. The sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games in Greece in 688 BC.

Boxing made its modern Olympic debut at the 1904 Summer Olympics in St. Louis, United States.

The International Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established in 1920 and was renamed the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) in 1946. The organization later became known as the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Boxing has a long and distinguished history in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation was established in 1924, and the country's first national boxing championship was held in 1926. That same year, Azerbaijani boxers won the Transcaucasian Championship, marking an early milestone in the development of the sport in the country.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has been a full member of the international and European amateur boxing organizations of the time.

Azerbaijani boxers have achieved considerable success at major international competitions. In 2003, Aghasi Mammadov made history by winning gold in the 54kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Bangkok, becoming Azerbaijan's first world champion in the sport. At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Fuad Aslanov and Aghasi Mammadov each won a bronze medal, further strengthening Azerbaijan's standing in international boxing.

Azerbaijan has also hosted several major international boxing competitions. In 2010, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, which served as a qualifying event for the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, a major qualifying tournament for the London 2012 Olympic Games.