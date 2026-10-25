Chronicle of Patriotic War: Azerbaijan liberates Gubadli

25 October 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

October 25, 2020, was the 29th day of the 44-day Patriotic War. Azerbaijani forces liberated Gubadli city and several villages in the Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, while fighting continued along several sections of the front line.

The day also saw an operational meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev and further reports from the Ministry of Defense on military operations.

On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive in response to large-scale provocations by Armenian armed forces along the front line. The 44-day war ended with Azerbaijan's victory, bringing an end to nearly three decades of occupation.

President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev chaired an operational meeting at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense.

On the same day, Azerbaijani forces liberated Gubadli city and several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, as announced by the president on his official Twitter account. Aliyev also gave an interview to the US television channel Fox News.

Military operations continued with varying intensity in the Aghdara, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Hadrut, Gubadli and Lachin directions. According to the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijani units expanded the territories under their control, advanced toward new positions and inflicted significant damage on opposing forces in the Khojavand, Gubadli and Lachin districts.

The ministry reported that Armenian forces suffered substantial personnel losses in the Aghdara and Khojavand directions. Azerbaijani troops destroyed three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, six artillery pieces, one Giatsint-B gun, two Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, one command-and-control post, nine military vehicles and several firing positions.

The Ministry of Defense also released video footage showing the use of precision-guided weapons against opposing forces, along with footage of villages liberated in the Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts. Other footage showed the destruction of enemy firing positions.

Meanwhile, Armenian forces launched a prohibited rocket at the village of Meshali in the Goranboy district, according to reports issued at the time.

During fighting in the Gubadli direction, Armenian units attempted to launch an attack but were forced to retreat after Azerbaijani forces took action. The Ministry of Defense reported that the opposing side lost up to 50 personnel, while four vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition and one armored vehicle were captured.

In fighting along other parts of the front, Azerbaijani forces also destroyed six D-30 howitzers, one D-1 howitzer, two BMP-2 armored vehicles, one military vehicle and a considerable quantity of ammunition, according to the ministry.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported that rockets, artillery shells and drones were neutralized in frontline areas.