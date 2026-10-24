Iran’s oil revenues exceed $1.5 billion in month
Iran’s oil revenues exceeded $1.5 billion during the latest Iranian calendar month, which ran from September 23 to October 22, according to the Fars News Agency.
The latest figures bring Iran’s cumulative oil revenues for the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year to more than $17.5 billion.
More than $16 billion in revenue from oil sales flowed into the country during the first six months of the year, the report added.
Meanwhile, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati previously described the country’s foreign exchange reserves as satisfactory. He said the reserves would remain sufficient to meet Iran’s needs well beyond the end of US President Donald Trump’s term in office.
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