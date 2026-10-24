Olive Festival opens in Baku [PHOTOS]
The Olive Festival has opened at Baku’s Seaside National Park.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, and Chairman of the Board of the Seaside Boulevard Administration Khanlar Aghalarov visited the festival pavilions, which showcase olives and olive products from various producers.
The festival aims to promote Azerbaijan’s longstanding olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support them, as well as contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.
The event is held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea as sponsors.
The festival will continue through October 25, featuring various entertainment programs and concerts by Azerbaijani pop stars throughout the day.
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