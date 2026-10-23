Flashmob to be held in Baku ahead of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

23 October 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on October 27–29 under the motto "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fractured World."

On October 22, a flashmob was organized at the Seaside National Park, featuring more than 1,500 volunteers who will actively participate in the Forum's organizational work.

The primary goal of the event was to demonstrate the unity, solidarity, and active engagement of young people, as well as to promote the values of intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding, and peace, delivering these messages to a broad audience.

Characterized by high energy and team spirit, the flashmob not only highlighted the unification of youth around shared values but also drew attention to the ideas and objectives of the Forum.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan. Held under the motto "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fractured World," it operates through the "Baku Process." The international platform brings together heads of state, government officials, religious figures, academics, and cultural leaders.

International partners include UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and UN Tourism. Together, they promote mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence, and global cooperation.

The program includes plenary sessions, ministerial discussions, and thematic workshops. Key topics cover peacebuilding, youth engagement, AI, cultural heritage, and sustainable tourism. Ahead of the forum, local volunteers lead public awareness campaigns to engage the community.