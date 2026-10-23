Heatwaves in Europe kill at least 50,000 people in summer 2026

23 October 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least 50,000 people have died as a result of the severe heatwaves observed across Europe in the summer of 2026.

According to Politico, researchers analyzed data from approximately 850 European cities and concluded that this summer was the deadliest of the 21st century. The death toll could be even higher if rural areas were also taken into account. Scientists estimate that around two-thirds of heat-related deaths were linked to climate change.

June and July were marked by record-breaking temperatures in Western Europe. During this period, the average daily temperature reached 21.62°C, which was 2.79°C higher than the 1991–2020 average.

The experts estimated a total of 50,391 heat-related deaths across the cities, which make up about 40% of the population of the countries studied. The death toll is the highest in 26 years and substantially higher than that of previous major European heat waves in 2022 and 2003, the researchers found.

Southern and western Europe, which is typically affected by cooler northern regions, including the UK, also experienced thousands of deaths.

The highest death rates were among people 85 or older, but heat can affect anyone, and more than 800 people between the ages of 20 and 44 died from heat-related reasons, according to the findings.

Image: iStock Editorial/Carlos_Koblischek