Khankendi hosts SOCGOV 2026 International Forum on Smart Governance

23 October 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The city of Khankendi is hosting the "SOCGOV 2026: Digital Analytics for Smart Governance" international forum, bringing together government officials, digital strategy leaders, and international experts from various countries.

Organized by the DOST Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the high-level event centers on integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven analytics into modern public administration. Discussions focus on deploying innovative digital tools to streamline social services, making state-citizen interactions more accessible, agile, and transparent.

A key highlight of the event was the adoption of the SOCGOV Declaration. The document affirms full international support for establishing the SOCGOV initiative as a permanent institutional platform. This framework aims to foster long-term multilateral dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships focused on shaping the future of global social governance.

By gathering leading practitioners and policymakers in Khankendi, the forum underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to implementing cutting-edge technology and sustainable smart-governance frameworks across its public sector.