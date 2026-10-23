Young Turks documentary alleges late US Senator Graham paid male escorts for sex [VIDEO]

23 October 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A newly released documentary by the progressive American media outlet The Young Turks features allegations from three men who claim to have had paid sexual encounters with the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

The documentary, titled The CLOSETocracy, was released on Thursday, October 22, and examines the allegations alongside Graham's political record on LGBTQ+ rights during his decades in the US Senate.

The approximately 30-minute film includes interviews with three men who describe alleged encounters with Graham, who represented South Carolina in the Senate for more than two decades.

One interviewee, identified as Kelvin, opens the documentary by stating, "My name is Kelvin and I had sex with Lindsey Graham."

Kelvin also alleges that he was 17 years old at the time of an encounter with the senator, raising a separate allegation involving someone who says he was a minor. The claim has not been independently substantiated.

The documentary presents the men's accounts alongside archival material examining Graham's public positions on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights.

The filmmakers seek to highlight what they portray as a contrast between the senator's alleged private conduct and his public political positions.

However, the allegations remain unverified, and the interviews alone do not establish that the encounters occurred as described.

In another segment, a reporter approaches Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, and questions her about allegations concerning her late brother and male escorts.

"I'm not even gonna entertain that question," she responds.

According to the reporting accompanying the documentary's release, no further public response from Darline Graham's representatives had been issued at the time.

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur promoted the documentary ahead of its release on Wednesday evening.

Graham died in July 2026 at the age of 71. Preliminary findings from the medical examiner identified an aortic dissection as the cause of death.

Following his death, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve the remainder of his Senate term. She was sworn into office on July 14.

The documentary has attracted attention because of Graham's longstanding political prominence and his record on LGBTQ+ legislation.

Nevertheless, the claims concerning his private life have not been independently established, and no verified finding of wrongdoing has been presented in the reporting reviewed.