Romania and Türkiye name Black Sea security shared priority

24 October 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Romania and Türkiye have identified ensuring security in the Black Sea as a common priority, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculescu has said following his first telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Neculescu outlined the two countries’ shared position in a post on the social media platform X.

“We have an extensive bilateral agenda and a shared priority: ensuring security in the Black Sea. Attacks on merchant vessels are unacceptable. As Black Sea allies, we must act together,” he wrote.

Neculescu said the two countries also intend to strengthen cooperation within NATO and intensify trilateral talks with Bulgaria.

“Developments in the Black Sea affect all countries. Romania and Türkiye will strengthen cooperation for the sake of regional stability and connectivity,” the Romanian foreign minister added.