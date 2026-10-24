President Ilham Aliyev watches opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

24 October 2026 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are watching the ceremony.

The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival commenced at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24.

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